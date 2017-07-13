 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

Diaspora Election Video | UNAA Presidential Candidates Face Off on BBS Telefayina (Monday Atigo vs Daniel Kawuma)

0
Posted July 13, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in UNAA ELECTIONS 2017 ~ 263 views

     

UNAA is the largest non Political formal association of Ugandans in the Diaspora. The objectives of the organization are to “Promote the Social, Cultural and Economic Development of the Ugandan Community in North America and beyond.” The Ugandan Community in North America numbers over 120,000 individuals.

Founded in 1988, the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA), is a community organization for Ugandans and friends in North America, and was formed with a particular emphasis on stimulating and encouraging nationwide acquaintance and fellowship among members in North America and Uganda.

Today in existence for 29 years UNAA has since split up into two groups with different ideologies and rival conventions UNAA MIAMI – WWW.UNAA.ORG and UNAA LAS VEGAS — WWW.UNAACAUSES.ORG. The UNAA Miami Group will hold its Biennial UNAA elections in Miami on the labor day weekend September 2017.

This year will be the first time online voting will be instituted – the ifs and how this process will be implemented remains to be seen. In the meantime the incumbent UNAA President Mr. Monday Atigo faced off with the former UNAA Council Deputy speaker prior the split – Mr. Daniel Kawuma on BBS TELEFAYINA. We now bring you the highlights from the interview featured on BBS TELEVISION.

Source — BBS Courtesy video.


, , ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00