Diaspora Election Video | UNAA Presidential Candidates Face Off on BBS Telefayina (Monday Atigo vs Daniel Kawuma)

UNAA is the largest non Political formal association of Ugandans in the Diaspora. The objectives of the organization are to “Promote the Social, Cultural and Economic Development of the Ugandan Community in North America and beyond.” The Ugandan Community in North America numbers over 120,000 individuals.

Founded in 1988, the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA), is a community organization for Ugandans and friends in North America, and was formed with a particular emphasis on stimulating and encouraging nationwide acquaintance and fellowship among members in North America and Uganda.

Today in existence for 29 years UNAA has since split up into two groups with different ideologies and rival conventions UNAA MIAMI – WWW.UNAA.ORG and UNAA LAS VEGAS — WWW.UNAACAUSES.ORG. The UNAA Miami Group will hold its Biennial UNAA elections in Miami on the labor day weekend September 2017.

This year will be the first time online voting will be instituted – the ifs and how this process will be implemented remains to be seen. In the meantime the incumbent UNAA President Mr. Monday Atigo faced off with the former UNAA Council Deputy speaker prior the split – Mr. Daniel Kawuma on BBS TELEFAYINA. We now bring you the highlights from the interview featured on BBS TELEVISION.

Source — BBS Courtesy video.