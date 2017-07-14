WOPI | Women of Purpose International Annual Conference Boston – Friday 18th to 20th August 2017

Women Of Purpose annual conference will be celebrating 10 glorious years of ministry and community service in August. After a decade of ministering to families & Communities in New England, we are thrilled to invite well wishers and friends to come join the celebration.

Main highlights will include…

1. Empowering women and maintaining integrity of male and female roles.

2. Informing the youth how to be empowered and to be successful in this great America.

3. Culture music and dances from diverse groups

4. Gospel music/ prayer sessions

5. How to improve access to health care resources for Uganda.

6. Recognizing Ugandan professionals in all categories in the U.S.A to unite under the cause to give back to members of our nation, especially for those who are in need.

7. Financial investments

Come and hear testimonies that can boost your faith.

Guest Speakers:

Appostle Grace Lubega Phaneroo ministries Uganda.

Dr. Mbabazi H. To focus on Diaspora – Health care.

Minister Milkias Milee Armide from Canada

Date — Friday August 18th – Sunday 20th 2017

Theme: THE GLORY HAS RISEN — Isaiah 60:1

Time:6:00pm-10:00pm

Venue: Hilton Garden Inn, 450 Totten Pond RD, Waltham, Ma

RSVP

cell. +18572046067

Email – doros24@yahoo.com

Wopiboston@gmail.com

This event is free for all

https://www.womenofpurposeinternational.com/