NBS TV Special Report Part One | Karibu Restaurant Home of Ugandan Cuisine in Boston By Solomon Serwanjja

The United States is nearly everyone’s dream destination. Well, NBS’s Solomon Serwanjja, Voice of America’s Paul Ndiho and Cameraman Godfrey Badebye took a 2 weeks’ trip to the US reporting in different states.

Tonight, they take us to the city of Boston in the state of Massachusetts — but particularly to Waltham hometown to many Ugandans, where a Haji Abass Matovu is making a killing serving up Ugandan delicacies at his restaurant, the Karibu.