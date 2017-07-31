 
 

 
 

 


Reuters | Kenya election official tortured, murdered before vote says officials

Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Director, Chris Musando addresses a news conference at the commission’s headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A senior Kenyan election official was found murdered on Monday three days after going missing, poll officials said, stirring fears of turmoil before next week’s national vote.

Chris Msando, the election board’s head of information, communication and technology, was tortured before he died, the vote body told journalists, without giving further details.

Kenyans – who saw their 2007 vote descend into ethnic violence – will chose their next president, lawmakers and local representatives on Tuesday next week.

“There’s no doubt that he was tortured and murdered,” Wafula Chebukati, the chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, told journalists outside the City Mortuary.

“The only issue is who killed him and why … I demand from the government that they provide security for all members of the IEBC for them to give Kenya free and fair elections.”

 Source — Reuters.


