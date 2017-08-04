 
 

 
 

 


Al Jazeera | The Stream – Bobi Wine | The road from poverty to parliament

Posted August 4, 2017 in Inspirational Stories!

     

Al Jazeera — Ugandan musician, entrepreneur, activist and self-appointed “ghetto president” Bobi Wine has found much success in using songs to speak out against what he sees as injustices in his country. But can he find the same success in electoral politics?
The newly sworn-in member of parliament says he wants to inspire more young people to get politically engaged in a country where about 80% of the population is under the age of 35.
 On this episode of The Stream, — Bobi Wine @HEBobiWine – Musician and Ugandan MP.

Source — Al Jazeera 


