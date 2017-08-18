Uganda’s Roving Ambassador | The Queen Of Katwe in Hermosa Beach California.

Hope Chapel Missions Day — Robert Katende, Phiona Mutesi and Benjamin Mukumbwa of the acclaimed movie “The Queen of Katwe were in Southern California on Sunday the 13th of August for a screening of their movie at a “Missions Night” event organized by Hope Chapel in Hermosa Beach. — https://www.facebook.com/hopechapel/

The evening began with an interview session led by associate Pastor Alan Kisaka who hails from Uganda and is now an associate pastoral team leader at the church. Robert Katende recounted how he came to know christ after going through a life threatening injury he suffered while playing soccer. This injury is alluded to in the movie.

He also related how he got started with the Pioneers and how a key mentor Coach Aloysius Kyazze of the Sports Outreach Ministry became a Father figure to him and helped become a mentor and “surrogate” father to the kids in Katwe.

His ministry which started with about 20 kids has now blossomed to over 2,000 kids with a Chess center in Kenya (400 kids ) El Salvador, Rwanda, Cameroon, Lynchburg in Virginia and many other new locations that have sprung up as a result of the publicity of the movie.