 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

Diaspora Gala Awards | Maj. Dr. Ivan Edwards Has Accepted to be One of Our Special Guest Speakers For 2017

2
Posted August 27, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Ugandan Diaspora Gala 2017 Edition ~ 382 views

     

Dr. Maj. Ivan Edwards pictured with colleagues in-front of the US flag

Diaspora News Flash — The 7th annual Ugandan Diaspora Awards gala is now officially activated and we are proud to announce that one of our active military personnel and a US surgeon born in Uganda at Mengo hospital — Dr. Maj. Ivan Edwards has accepted our request to be one of our special guest speakers and award recipients on Saturday 30th December 2017.  Dr. Edwards is also in line and on schedule for promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air-force in 2018.  (Below are Dr. Edwards accomplishments as a Uganda Diaspora Success story — see previous Diaspora article below to learn more)

Medical: Medical doctor, Director of Nix Specialty Acute Rehabilitation Hospital. Director (NeuroRehab) of Select Rehabilitation Hospital. Typical patient caseload: multiple trauma, pain, brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, amputation, arthritis, MS, Parkinson’s disease and post acute patients with multiple diseases.

Military: Lieutenant Colonel Select (pin on date in 2018). USAF Flight Surgeon. Entrepreneur: CEO/Founder of two firms–IEME LLC since 2013 and JOVANA Rehabilitation & Pain PLLC since 2017. Board Certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation; Board Eligible in Headache Medicine, Brain Injury Medicine and Pain Medicine.

Member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Member of the Aerospace Medical Association. Member of the Distinguished Society of USAF Flight Surgeons. Recent nominee of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Man of the Year 2018.

See previous posting to learn more — http://www.ugandandiaspora.com/dr-ivan-edwards-a-ugandan-is-a-major-in-the-us-air-force-serving-as-a-flight-surgeon

To learn more about this year’s gala inbox us at — ugandandiasporanews@gmail.com


, , , ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

2 Comments

Leave a comment »

  1.  
    Brittany
    August 29, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Thrilled to see Dr. Edwards go to Uganda. He will be a blessing to many.

    Reply



  2.  
    Brittany
    August 29, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    God bless you and safe travel!

    Reply




Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00