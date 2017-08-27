Diaspora Gala Awards | Maj. Dr. Ivan Edwards Has Accepted to be One of Our Special Guest Speakers For 2017

Diaspora News Flash — The 7th annual Ugandan Diaspora Awards gala is now officially activated and we are proud to announce that one of our active military personnel and a US surgeon born in Uganda at Mengo hospital — Dr. Maj. Ivan Edwards has accepted our request to be one of our special guest speakers and award recipients on Saturday 30th December 2017. Dr. Edwards is also in line and on schedule for promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air-force in 2018. (Below are Dr. Edwards accomplishments as a Uganda Diaspora Success story — see previous Diaspora article below to learn more)

Medical: Medical doctor, Director of Nix Specialty Acute Rehabilitation Hospital. Director (NeuroRehab) of Select Rehabilitation Hospital. Typical patient caseload: multiple trauma, pain, brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, amputation, arthritis, MS, Parkinson’s disease and post acute patients with multiple diseases.

Military: Lieutenant Colonel Select (pin on date in 2018). USAF Flight Surgeon. Entrepreneur: CEO/Founder of two firms–IEME LLC since 2013 and JOVANA Rehabilitation & Pain PLLC since 2017. Board Certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation; Board Eligible in Headache Medicine, Brain Injury Medicine and Pain Medicine.

Member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Member of the Aerospace Medical Association. Member of the Distinguished Society of USAF Flight Surgeons. Recent nominee of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Man of the Year 2018.

See previous posting to learn more — http://www.ugandandiaspora.com/dr-ivan-edwards-a-ugandan-is-a-major-in-the-us-air-force-serving-as-a-flight-surgeon

To learn more about this year’s gala inbox us at — ugandandiasporanews@gmail.com