Travel Advisory | UNAA Labor Day Miami and Las Vegas Conventions – What you Need to Know! Sept 1st – 3rd

Last Minute Travel Advisory — On Sept 1st 2017 the annual UNAA Convention weekend will be underway now in its 29th year — Uganda North American Association or UNAA as its commonly called is an institution that has always brought many Ugandans together over the years. However four years ago following some major disagreements that included a UNAA Constitutional crisis – two rival UNAAs emerged with two rival conventions held in different cities over the last four years but on the same labor day weekend.

This year the main stream UNAA will gather in Miami at the Inter Continental Hotel. Among some of the highlights will be the UNAA Business forum held on Friday, the Saturday Boat Cruise and come Sunday — the UNAA Elections that will feature the incumbent Mr. Monday Atigo take on Mr. Daniel Kawuma a former deputy speaker of the United UNAA Council prior to the break up.

Traditionally this is the UNAA the Uganda Government recognizes and as such attracts the largest delegation of Ministers, Members of Parliament and Technocrats from various government bodies that travel to North America to attend the event. There has been some division among UNAA members on whether the association should accept the $100,000 dollar government donation presented at the annual UNAA gatherings as facilitation for local chapters or an extension of patronage. However this and other issues will be up for debate among candidates running for the UNAA executive office on Sunday.

For entertainment UNAA Miami has lined up the dynamic duo of Radio and Weasel, Winnie Nwagi, General Mega Dee, Comedian Alex Muhangi and Miss UNAA beauty pageant among its major headliners. The other events will include pool parties and a host of DJs that will be on hand to spin the wheels of steels. For those traveling to Miami you can also fly to Ft Lauderdale airport that is about a 30 minutes drive away from Miami dade county.

About Miami — Miami is an international city at Florida’s southeastern tip. Its Cuban influence is reflected in the cafes and cigar shops that line Calle Ocho in Little Havana. On barrier islands across the turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay is Miami Beach, home to South Beach. This glamorous neighborhood is famed for its colorful art deco buildings, white sand, surfside hotels and trendsetting nightclubs.

The Hotel at a glance — The Inter Continental Hotel Overlooks the Biscayne Bay, this upmarket high-rise hotel is an 8-minute walk from the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts and 0.6 miles from American Airlines Arena. The sophisticated, classically decorated rooms (some with bay views) feature marble bathrooms, flat-screen TVs and coffeemakers. Club rooms and suites provide access to a lounge with free breakfast and evening appetizers. A daily service fee covers in-room Wi-Fi.

Amenities include a rooftop pool with a poolside cafe, a coffee shop and more than 101,000 sq ft of event space. The service fee also covers access to a spa and a 24-hour fitness center. NOTE — This hotel sold out owing to another convention that will be hosted on the same weekend as UNAA – alternative hotels include HYATT REGENCY, JW MARRIOTT etc. Those planning to attend this UNAA Miami without hotel bookings are encouraged to book overflow hotels that are within 2 mile driving distance from the Intercontinental hotel. For more details visit — www.unaa.org. or call 1 855 873 8622

UNAA CAUSES LAS VEGAS — On the other side of the spectrum UNAA Causes will host their fourth annual Uganda Festival at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas in what is dubbed the largest Diaspora entertainment event of the year. UNAA Causes prides itself in being a non political institution that decided to keep away from politics and instead focus on the Diaspora entrepreneurship club and the Clean water initiative back home. Partnering with the Miss Uganda franchise the festival has attracted big name models like supermodel Amito to join their cause!

The event has also attracted a star studded entertainment lineup that includes Africa’s dynamic duo P-Square, Juliana Kanyomozi, Sheeba Karungi, King Saha, David Lutalo, Naava Grey and a host of other entertainers, Mcees and DJs.

About the Aria — Aria Resort and Casino is a luxury resort and casino, part of the CityCenter complex on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. Aria consists of two curved glass and steel high-rise towers adjoined at the center. It opened on December 16, 2009 as a joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Infinity World Development. At 4,000,000 sq ft and 600 ft (180 m) in height, it is the largest and tallest structure of the Las Vegas skyline.

The resort hotel boasts of about 4,004 guest rooms and suites, 16 restaurants, 10 bars and nightclubs, and a casino with 150,000 sq ft of gaming space. It also has a 215,000 sq ft pool area with 34 cabanas, an 80,000 sq ft salon and spa, a 300,000 sq ft convention center and a 1,800-seat theater which hosted Zarkana by Cirque du Soleil, until closing April 30, 2016.

This year the Ugandan festival will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada a resort city famed for its vibrant nightlife, centered around 24-hour casinos and other entertainment options. Its main street and focal point is the Strip, just over 4 miles long. This boulevard is home to themed hotels with elaborate displays such as fountains synchronized to music as well as replicas of an Egyptian pyramid, the Venetian Grand Canal, and the Eiffel Tower. For details visit the UNAA Causes – www.unaacauses.org or call Hotline + 1 855 326 3566

Whichever convention you decide to attend remember we are all Ugandans and as such lets build rather than tear down our communities. Ugandan Diaspora News will be attending both UNAA Conventions over the labor day weekend and will post periodical updates from both Miami and Las Vegas!

Bon voyage & Safe Travels...

email us — ugandandiasporanews@gmail.com