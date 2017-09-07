UNAA Causes | The Uganda Festival Grand Finale Highlights in Pictures – Las Vegas, Nevada

Ugandan Diaspora News Las Vegas Dispatch — On September 1st labor day weekend in the fabulous city of Las Vegas, Nevada UNAA Causes held their fourth annual Uganda Festival dubbed summer’s ultimate event 2017 at the Aria Resort and Casino hotel. Aria Las Vegas is the epitome of luxury casino resorts – featuring luxury suites, expansive views of the Las Vegas Strip, while remaining central to things to do in Las Vegas.

Organized by Mr. David Muwanga under the Chairmanship of Mr. James Serumaga the event attracted A listers and some of the best entertainers from Uganda including the internationally acclaimed dynamic duo – PSQUARE.

On Friday festivities kicked off with the Diaspora Business Entrepreneurship Club followed by a Business Power lunch. According to NTV’s Mr. Maurice Ochol who we manage to talk to at the Aria hotel having been unable to attend the event earlier summed up the concept, as an idea to create a pool of investors with a strong purchasing power who in turn invest in common stock and real estate across America.

Day Two on Saturday featured a Festival Runway that attracted Uganda’s super Model Aamito Stacie Lagum, the current Miss Uganda Leah Kagassa, the organizer the Miss Uganda brand Brenda Nanyonjo all came through to help promote the Water for Life project as did Fashion Designer Stella Atal. Among the highlights that evening was the Grand dinner gala.

For entertainment artists like King Saha, David Lutalo, Naava Grey were among the Saturday headliners. Other A-listers UNAA Causes attracted included celebrity MCees like Dave Kazoora of Buddies Production and Miss Nancy Mugga a popular MC from the UK.

Day 3 featured a Taste of Uganda lunch and a Sunset Park Getaway – Grand Fiesta BBQ Retreat. Here lots of networking did take place before the Grand finale event that was held at the Jewel Nightclub. JEWEL Nightclub was opened in the spring of 2016. Spanning more than 24,000 square feet of precisely designed space, JEWEL is as inviting as it is evocative; a rare ambient delight that must be experienced to be appreciated.

The major headliners of the night were Juliana Kanyomozi, Sheebah Karungi and a LIVE performance from PSQUARE. This accomplished Africa’s leading dynamic duo crowned the evening and set the festival apart as the ultimate entertainment African diaspora event of the year.

Among the key sightings in the festival audience were Ugandan American boxer Shariff Bogere signed to Mayweather Promotions, Kampala socialites, CBS FM veteran presenter Meddie Sebulibba Nsereko, the two former UNAA Presidents Major Frank Musisi and Mr. Francis Ssenoga.

Ugandan Diaspora News only managed to catch the final day of the festival and now brings you some of the highlights in pictures.

