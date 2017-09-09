Diplomacy | Uganda’s New Ambassador to the US – H.E. Mull Sebujja Katende presents Credentials to President Trump

In Summary — His Excellency Sebujja Mull Katende, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to Washington DC presented his credentials to US President Donald J. Trump at a White House ceremony on Friday September 8th 2017. Ambassador Katende was previously Uganda’s top diplomat to Ethiopia, Djibouti IGAD and Permanent Representative at the African Union.

See full statement below.

STATEMENT BY MR. MULL SEBUJJA KATENDE, AMBASSADOR DESIGNATE OF UGANDA TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ON THE OCCASION OF PRESENTING HIS LETTERS OF CREDIENCE TO H.E. PRESIDENT DONALD. J. TRUMP

Your Excellency, the President of the

United States of America,

1. I thank you for receiving me with benevolence and for giving me entire credence to all that I will have occasion to communicate to you and your Government on behalf of H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda and his Government.

2. More especially, on this occasion, I have the honour to convey to you assurances and well wishes of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s esteem and friendship.

3. Mr. President, throughout my mission, I will devote all my efforts to strengthening the good understanding and the friendly relations existing between Uganda and the United States of America. As Ambassador, I will endeavour to foster and strengthen our bilateral cooperation to greater heights for mutual benefit.

4. My mandate will specifically focus on Economic and Commercial Diplomacy. In this respect, Uganda is desirous of finding more markets for its products in the USA. We also hope that, under the existing AGOA framework, more Ugandan products will access the American Market. I will encourage American investors to Come tO Uganda and tap into the many opportunities in investment. I Will also encourage American tourists to visit Uganda and enjoy the splendor of Our country, popularly known as “The Pearl of Africa”.

Mr. President, the other angle of my mandate’s focus will be on Peace and Security in our Region and Africa as a whole. Moreover this is an area in which the two countries have been collaborating and should desire to further strengthen the Collaboration. Especially in the fight against terrorism, Uganda remains a reliable and solid partner. So are we with regard to the phenomenon of refugees and internally displaced persons. Additionally, we will cherish to tap into the good practices of the USA.

Mr. President, President Museveni is desirous of directly interacting with you on these and other matters. I hope you can find time to grant him audience on the sidelines of the forthcoming U.N General Assembly in September 2017 in New York.

Lastly, I pledge to discharge the important mission entrusted to me; and, to this end, look forward to working with Your Excellency’s officials.

Much appreciation and thank you Mr. President. For God and My Country and Long Live USA/Uganda relations.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S RESPONSE

THE US PRESIDENT’S REPLY TO THE REMARKS OF THE NEWLY APPOINTED AMBASSADOR OE” THE REPUBLIC OE” UGANDA SEBUJJA MULL KATENDE UPON THE OCCASION OF THE PRESENTATION OF HIS LETTER OF CREDENCE

Mr. Ambassador : It is With great pleasure that I accept your Letter of Credence, which establishes you as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uganda, and I acknowledge receipt of the Letter of Recall of your predecessor, Ambassador Oliver Wonekha, who worked to advance trade and tourism with the United States.

I would like to extend to you and your family a warm welcome, and I look forward to working with you to deepen the already close relations between our countries. Uganda and the United States share similar interests. We both seek stability in Africa and in the world. We both seek to prevent and counter terrorist threats within the rule of law.

We are both concerned about Violence against the most innocent among us, and we seek to protect the vulnerable with humanitarian assistance. In particular, I would like to celebrate Uganda’s commitment to regional security and to protecting those fleeing war. Uganda is a generous host to the largest refugee population on the African continent, with a settlement model that offers safety and hope to, among others, more than one million people who have fled South Sudan. We look to you to lead in the region, to encourage the warring parties of this conflict to commitment to peace and a true ceasefire.

Ugandan troops have been and continue to be a key to the Success of the African Union Mission in Somalia in recovering and securing territory from the terrorist group al-Shabaab. Similarly, we recently concluded our work together in degrading Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army, collaborating with three other countries and the African Union. Uganda’s efforts have reduced this Once-formidable armed group to fewer than an estimated 100 fighters. Uganda is a young country With a youthful population. We share your excitement about the future, and we look forward to Continued Cooperation in promoting regional and global security, ending the war in South Sudan, fighting terror, and increasing trade and investment between our countries.

While we may not always agree on the path forward, we enjoy a frank and robust exchange about our countries’ differing views, and I hope that Will continue too. Mr. Ambassador, I look forward to working with you to advance our common agenda and strengthen the friendship between our countries.

It is a pleasure to Welcome you to Washington.

Source — The White House Press Office and the Uganda Embassy – Washington DC.