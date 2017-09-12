UNAA Election Results | Candidate Daniel Kawuma Petitions UNAA-EC To Validate Voter Register

Re: Petition to Challenge the Validity of the Voter Register used by the Electoral Commission in the 2017 UNAA Elections in addition to the Outcome of the Election .

Dear Chairman UNAA Electoral Commission,

This petition confirms that candidate for UNAA President Dr. Busuulwa Kawuma doesn’t validate the outcome of the recently held UNAA elections. There are confirmed incidents of election fraud committed by the former UNAA Director of Finance Mr. Michael Kimbugwe who added invalid members to the voter register which affected the integrity of the election. In spite of efforts to clean the voter register by UNAA treasurer Mr. Arthur Nantamu, individuals according to witness and election observer reports were allowed to cast ballots on election day that were not on the verified voter register. An official of the UNAA E.C also confirmed that several voters that were not on the register were allowed to vote after they provided member registration receipts. It’s also important to point out that all voters that were manually fraudulently added to the voter register by Mr. Michael Kimbugwe had received member registration receipts.

Following the 2017 UNAA Elections the following red flags have been identified:

The UNAA Executive Secretary Mr. Peter Mukunya initially forwarded a voter list of 800 people to the UNAA Electoral Commission. After an audit conducted by the UNAA treasurer Mr. Arthur Nantamu, the list was reduced to 424 registered voters who had supporting proof of membership payment. The UNAA E.C reviewed that list (424 voters) and after eliminating duplicates finalized it to 398 registered voters who had proof of membership payment. Following this discrepancy, an investigation was conducted and the UNAA Director of finance Mr. Michael Kimbugwe (and candidate for Treasurer) was asked to resign by the Board of trustees after confirming that he fraudulently added 300 people (from Dallas, California and Seattle) to the voter register who had not paid their membership. During the Annual General meeting the Chairman of the UNAA Board of Trustees Dr. Buwembo stated that there were 410 registered voters while he was determining quorum for the meeting. According to election observers and a member of the Electoral Commision, people who were not on the voter register were allowed to vote if they presented a payment receipt (which can be manually generated from quickbooks without making an actual payment) and their names were written down on a piece of paper. Voters from Dallas and California ran out of ballot papers which had been printed based on numbers of the verifiable voter list presented to the Electoral Commision by the UNAA Treasurer. Additional Ballots were printed during the course of voting to accommodate voters from Dallas and California. During the tabulation of the votes, the election observers of Dr. Busuulwa Kawuma were dismissed from the room. During the announcement of election results, the Chairman of the UNAA.EC Mr. Franco Wantsala stated that there were 594 members that were registered to vote in this election

As a result of the above findings and contradictory numbers of official registered voters, the following information should be audited and provided:

The list of all 594 UNAA registered members quoted during the announcement of election results by the UNAA E.C Chairman. The list of the 358 members who voted and their proof of supporting membership payments. The list of 424 registered voters that were presented to the UNAA. E.C by the treasurer that had verifiable proof of payments. An explanation of who authorized voters to be added to the list that was presented to the UNAA E.C by the treasurer. Who made the determination that they were members in good standing and what support of membership payment was used. A list of all members that were added to the voter register by Director of finance who was asked to resign after he was found guilty of adding members without proof of payment. A list should be provided of all voters that did not pay for their UNAA membership online. A list should be provided of all voters that were not on the register on election day. Total vote count and the names of the people that voted online and onsite. An electronic list of all voters and their codes from the electionbuddy online voting system.

Recommendations:

The election should be fully audited and a detailed explanation provided regarding the voter lists of 800 members, 398 members and 594 members. The UNAA E.C should provide an explanation how they were able to add voters to the register that had not been verified by the UNAA treasurer. The UNAA. E.C should provide an explanation why extra ballots had to be printed during the course of the election. If there people who voted without verifiable proof of membership payment, the number and names of those voters should be made available. The votes should be invalidated once it is determined that individuals were allowed to vote without verifiable proof of payment.

There is no doubt at this juncture that there is tangible proof of voter fraud in this election basing on the discovery of invalid voters on the register added by the UNAA Director of finance. It’s also evident that people were allowed to vote on election day whose names were not on the verified voter register. As a result of those facts, we need to get to the bottom of what transpired in this election. I appeal to the members of the UNAA. E.C who have the requested information to provide it in a timely manner.

Sincerely,

Dr. Busuulwa Daniel Kawuma

Email: busuu001@gmail.com

Phone: (651)2786724

About the Author Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage. More articles by Ugandan Diaspora News Team

