Don’t Miss | The 7th Annual Uganda Investment Convention UK (UCUK) at the Troxy in London 16th Saturday 2017

News Flash — The 7th Annual Uganda Investment Convention UK (UCUK) themed “Partnering for Wealth Creation” will be held at the Troxy in London on Saturday, 16th September 2017.

This year’s UCUK is expected to include a strong business-to-business dimension, with a large number of exporters and importers from Uganda, United Kingdom and mainland Europe industry players from diversity sectors.

Government officials from both UK and Uganda will participate and dialogue at the highest level. Discussions will centre on key FDI to Uganda, UK Exports, and boosting imports from Uganda and business Partnerships, access to finance, and flagship bankable projects in priority sectors like: Natural Resources, Agribusiness, Tourism, Health, Power and Critical Infrastructure.

The one day event is organized by Mr. Willy Mutenza a Ugandan Diaspora based in the UK.

For details visit — https://www.ugandanconventionuk.org/

