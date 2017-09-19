 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

The Miss Uganda UK | Promoting Beauty & Culture – September 30th 2017

0
Posted September 19, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Miss Uganda UK ~ 335 views

     

The Miss Uganda UK™ Beauty Pageant is back for the 7th year of the annual event under J.M. Promotions, and one of the biggest, extravagant Ugandan events in the diaspora.
 
 
This year’s pageant will take place on Saturday 30th September 2017 – Ark Globe Academy 6pm – 11pm – where one of our finalists will be crowned Miss Uganda UK Queen 2017/18 on a night of promoting Ugandan Beauty, Descent & Culture.
 
 
For more information email: info@missugandauk.org or call: 07481 864 143 / 07538 401 661


, , ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00