The Miss Uganda UK | Promoting Beauty & Culture – September 30th 2017

The Miss Uganda UK™ Beauty Pageant is back for the 7th year of the annual event under J.M. Promotions, and one of the biggest, extravagant Ugandan events in the diaspora.

This year’s pageant will take place on Saturday 30th September 2017 – Ark Globe Academy 6pm – 11pm – where one of our finalists will be crowned Miss Uganda UK Queen 2017/18 on a night of promoting Ugandan Beauty, Descent & Culture.