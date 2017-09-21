Global Goals 2017 | MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu Speaks at the Global Goal Keepers Conference in New York

By Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu — At the Global Goal keepers conference today in New York, I was honored to share a platform with world leaders, great businessmen and icons that included President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas of India,Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan, the C.E.O of Vodafone, the C.E.O of Wikipedia Marissa Mayer, Nobel prize winner Malala, Will-i-am of Black Eyed Peas, Trevor Noah and many other influential personalities from the world over.

My communication mainly focused on MAKING DECISIVE POLITICAL CHANGE that requires citizens especially the youth to not only hold the leaders and decision makers accountable but to actually take a step and become the leaders and decision makers.

This was a special opportunity for me to interact with the world movers and shakers for the benefit of Kyadondo East and Uganda at large. I thank you Bill Gates and your dear wife Melinda for the invitation and hospitality.

Goalkeepers is organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to highlight progress against global poverty and disease, showcase solutions to help advance the Sustainable Development Goals (or Global Goals) and foster bold leadership to help accelerate the path to a more prosperous, healthy and just future.

