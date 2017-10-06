Breast Cancer | Early Detection Saves Lives – Get Screened at The Mall Clinic

Back by popular demand, “Two Mammograms for the price of One”. Please bring you Mother, Aunt, Sister, Girlfriend or Friend for a mammogram. Support each other in screening for Breast Cancer.

We are offering this discount so as many of you can get screened as possible. We cannot afford to wait till one finds a lump in their breast. Mammography is the best screening tool for breast cancer. If caught early, Breast Cancer is manageable.

Where — Clinic at The Mall — www.clinicatthemall.com

