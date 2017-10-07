Sunday Inspiration | Hezekiah Walker – Featuring “Every Praise”



Hezekiah Walker Lyrics

Every praise is to our God

Every word of worship with one accord

Every praise every praise is to our God

Sing hallelujah to our God

Glory hallelujah is due our God

Every praise every praise is to our God

God my Savior

God my Healer

God my Deliverer

Yes He is, yes He is

Yes He is, yes He is [repeat]

Every praise is to our God.

Every word of worship with one accord

Every praise every praise [repeat]

Is to our God