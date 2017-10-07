Sunday Inspiration | Hezekiah Walker – Featuring “Every Praise”

 
 

 
 

 


Hezekiah Walker Lyrics

Every praise is to our God
Every word of worship with one accord
Every praise every praise is to our God
Sing hallelujah to our God
Glory hallelujah is due our God
Every praise every praise is to our God

God my Savior
God my Healer
God my Deliverer
Yes He is, yes He is

Yes He is, yes He is [repeat]

Every praise is to our God.
Every word of worship with one accord

Every praise every praise [repeat]
Is to our God


