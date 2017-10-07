Sunday Inspiration | Hezekiah Walker – Featuring “Every Praise”
0
Posted October 7, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Sunday Praise ~ 140 views
Hezekiah Walker Lyrics
Every praise is to our God
Every word of worship with one accord
Every praise every praise is to our God
Sing hallelujah to our God
Glory hallelujah is due our God
Every praise every praise is to our God
God my Savior
God my Healer
God my Deliverer
Yes He is, yes He is
Yes He is, yes He is [repeat]
Every praise is to our God.
Every word of worship with one accord
Every praise every praise [repeat]
Is to our God