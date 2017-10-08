Denver Dispatch | Ugandans in Colorado Protest the Age Limit Removal From Uganda’s Constitution

Denver — The Ugandan Community in Denver, Colorado met on Sunday 7th October joining the many Ugandan diaspora communities in protest to the removal of article 102b from Uganda’s constitution — the final act that would see the removal of the age limit clause from the 1995 constitution.

According to the organizers Dan SamSom Muwanga and Richard Semakula the removal of this article is meant to extend the incumbent’s Presidency a move many believe contravenes the constitution and favors him as the current occupant and a sole beneficiary of this office.

About 200 people attended the demonstration held at the Denver state capitol building. The procession started at the City hall in the County of Denver and ended at the Colorado state capital with every participant carrying a banner with a message that rejected the proposed amendment.

Other attendees included Colorado residents who joined the cause in support of their fellow Ugandan citizens. Previous protests have been held in Dallas, Texas and London, UK.

Source — Ugandan community in Colorado.