US Visa | Green Card Electronic Diversity Visa Lottery 2019 Entries Now Open

Green Card Diversity Lottery 2019 — Due to a technical issue, the DV-2019 entry period that began on October 3 has been closed. Entries submitted during October 3-10 are not valid and have been excluded from the system; they will not count as a duplicate entry.

The technical issue has been resolved and a new full entry period will begin at noon, U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday October 18, 2017 and will run until noon Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday November 22, 2017.

Only entries submitted during this period will be accepted and considered for selection in the lottery. Please throw away any confirmation number or other documentation that you have if you submitted an entry during Oct. 3-10.

2019 Entrant Status Check

DV-2019 Entrants may enter their confirmation information through the link below starting at noon (EDT) on May 15, 2018. The DV-2019 entry period opens on October 18, 2017, and closes on November 22, 2017. Only confirmation information for entries submitted during this period will be valid for checking your status. DV-2019 Entrants should keep their confirmation number until September 30, 2019.

Visit link below for details https://www.dvlottery.state.gov/

Source — State Department website.

About the Author Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage. More articles by Ugandan Diaspora News Team

