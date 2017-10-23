Boxing | Sharif Bogere Inches closer to a Title Fight After Defeating Jose Rodriguez In Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – In the main event of the evening, Uganda’s Sharif Bogere (30-1) took a step closer to title contention with an unanimous decision over Mexican Jose Rodriguez (23-10-1).

The difference in hand speed was evident from the beginning as Bogere peppered Rodriguez with his jab. Bogere’s accuracy was off early on as he shook off the rust from a 12 month layoff. Rodriguez was able to evade a lot of Bogere’s punches but then wasn’t able to mount much of his own offense.

Bogere began to find his rhythm late in the fight to cruise to the victory. The final tallies read 100-90 on all three cards.

