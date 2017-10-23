 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

Boxing | Sharif Bogere Inches closer to a Title Fight After Defeating Jose Rodriguez In Las Vegas

0
Posted October 23, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Boxing ~ 239 views

     

Las Vegas, NV – In the main event of the evening, Uganda’s Sharif Bogere (30-1) took a step closer to title contention with an unanimous decision over Mexican Jose Rodriguez (23-10-1).

The difference in hand speed was evident from the beginning as Bogere peppered Rodriguez with his jab. Bogere’s accuracy was off early on as he shook off the rust from a 12 month layoff. Rodriguez was able to evade a lot of Bogere’s punches but then wasn’t able to mount much of his own offense.

Bogere began to find his rhythm late in the fight to cruise to the victory. The final tallies read 100-90 on all three cards.

Source — Boxing Scene.com 


, ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00