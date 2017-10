Inspirational Music | Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago – Awesome Lyrics

“Awesome”

My God is awesome

He can move mountains

Keep me in the valley

Hide me from the rain

My God is awesome

Heals me when I’m broken

Gives strength where I’ve been weakened

Forever He will reign

My God is awesome

He can move mountains

Keep me in the valley

Hide me from the rain

My God is awesome

Heals me when I’m broken

Gives strength where I’ve been weakened

Forever He will reign

My God is awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome

My God is awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome

My God is awesome

Savior of the whole world

Giver of salvation

By His stripes I am healed

My God is awesome

Today I am forgiven

His grace is why I’m living

Praise His holy name

My God is awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome

My God is awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome

He’s mighty

He’s mighty

He’s mighty

He’s mighty

Awesome, awesome

He’s holy

He’s holy

He’s holy

He’s holy

Awesome, awesome

He’s great

He’s great

He’s great

He’s great

Awesome, awesome

Deliverer

Deliverer

Deliverer

Deliverer

Awesome, awesome

Provider

Provider

Provider

Provider

Awesome, awesome

Protector

Protector

Protector

Protector

Awesome, awesome

My God is awesome

He can move mountains

Keep me in the valley

Hide me from the rain

My God is awesome

Heals me when I’m broken

Gives strength where I’ve been weakened

Praise His holy name