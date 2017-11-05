UNAA Elections | Response From Mr. Monday Atigo to the UNAA Board of Trustees(BOT) Ruling Nullifying Recent Vote

UGANDAN NORTH AMERICAN ASSOCIATION (UNAA)

Saturday, November 4th 2017

Dear Dr. Buwembo & The Esteemed UNAA Members,

I would like to thank you and your board for the work you have done serving our noble organization. I have read your statement addressed to “All UNAA Members” dated November 2, 2017 regarding the recently concluded UNAA elections. Whereas, you have presented statements of findings from your investigation, I find them to be nothing more than political witch-hunt without merit.

Nonetheless,UNAA members continue to be subjected to internal wrangles for power struggle. In due course I will respond to paragraphs one(1) through twenty(20) of your statement.Currently, I will respond to statements under section “UNAABOT Arbitration and resolution”.

Dr.Buwembo, you state the following, “As the Arbitrating body, the UNAABOT thus resolves to RECALL the election results for the contested positions of UNAA President and UNAA Council for South Pacific II.” It is my duty as the Elected (not appointed) UNAA President /Chief Executive Officer to remind you that the UNAABOT DOES NOT HAVE THE MANDATE TO RECALL ANY ELECTION RESULTS OR REMOVE ANY OFFICER OF UNAA/COUNCIL ONCE THE EC CERTIFIY THE ELECTION RESULTS.

Based on the powers and responsibilities listed in Article 5.3 here-within, and Article 9.9 I DEMAND that

the UNAABOT reviews article 5.3 & Article 9.9 and to respect the constitution.

5.2: Powers and responsibilities of the UNAA Board of Trustees: The UNAA Board of Trustees shall:

a) Provide oversight over the Executive Committee of the Association;

b) Be the custodians of the history, records, mission and purpose of UNAA;

c) Be the guardians and interpreters of the Constitution of UNAA;

d) Ensure that all elected representatives and leaders are accountable to the members of the Association;

e) Act as arbiters in conflicts between the Association‘s organs or among the Association‘s leaders and members;

f) Recommend to the UNAA Council the suspension or impeachment with cause any member of the Council, Executive Committee or the Board of Trustees, and to present the decision of the Council to the next Annual General Meeting for review and final disposition;

g) Appoint the Chairperson and members of the UNAA Electoral Commission who shall be confirmed with the advice and consent of the UNAA Council.

h) Appoint the Chairperson and members of a Rules and Disciplinary Committee;

i) Appoint the Chairperson and members of a Constitution Review Commission;

j) Suspend or dismiss with cause any member of the Electoral Commission;

k) At all times conduct themselves in an ethical manner, abide by the constitution and execute their duties diligently and fairly.

9.9: Current Constitution: 9.9: Arbitration: Any electoral complaint that is not resolved by the Electoral Commission shall be referred to UNAA Board of Trustees for arbitration and resolution within four (4) weeks or before the elections, whichever comes first.

Proposed Amendment: 9.9: Arbitration: Any electoral complaint that is not resolved by the Electoral Commission shall be referred to the UNAA Board of Trustees for arbitration and resolution no later than fifteen (15) days after the election..

I would also strongly encourage that you review the EC response letter to the UNAABT on the Election Results and Dr. Kawuma’s Petition dated October 13, where The EC chairman states “It is the position of the EC that the voter register used during the 2017 UNAA elections and the election results were both valid. The EC conducted the elections according to the guidelines and dates we published.

During the on-site voting, transparency was observed. UNAA members who came to the polling stations were allowed to vote if they met all the on-site voting requirements. Mechanisms were in place to ensure that no one could vote more than once. It was one eligible person, one vote. Election observers were very complementary of the manner in which the elections were conducted. The EC deserves some credit for the work so well executed. The 2017 UNAA General Elections have ended and the newly elected officials have been sworn in by the BOT and have already assumed their respective duties, since September 3, 2017. The EC has nothing else to add and we consider this matter closed.”

Your memo claims that on 09/12/2017 the UNAA EC referred “the matter” to the UNAABOT for final resolution pursuant to Article 9.9 of the UNAA Constitution (as amended on September 3, 2017). But, instead the UNAA EC wrote a letter to the UNAA BOT on 09/13/ 2017 stating that “The people who cast votes in the elections were valid UNAA members in good standing and that the voter register that was used was also valid”. The letter is signed by UNAAEC chair Mr. Franco Mukhwana Wantsala

Furthermore, the recently amended article 9.9 nowhere says the BOT has any legal right to nullify a vote of UNAA members. Besides, if the election was to be nullified, it would not be under an amended UNAA Article 9.9 that would be nullified as part of the nullified election. The un-amended article 9.9 makes your memo even more irrelevant. Since it is the intention of the UNAA BOT to get rid of any elected UNAA official, allow me to reference to the proper Articles to use in your pursuit to remove elected officers. Article 6.21 and 7.15 provide a framework to follow to remove elected members of the executive and council respectively.

6.21: REMOVAL: The Board of Trustees shall have the power to recommend to the UNAA Council the suspension or impeachment with cause any member of the Executive Committee and to present the decision of the UNAA Council to the next Annual General Meeting for review and final disposition. Proposed Amendment: 6.21: REMOVAL: The Board of Trustees shall have the power to recommend to the UNAA Council the suspension or impeachment with cause of any member of the Executive Committee and to present the decision of the UNAA Council to the next Annual General Meeting for final disposition.

A Member of the Executive Committee, shall be removed from office upon impeachment for failure to attend three consecutive Executive Council meetings without a written explanation to the UNAA President. Similar conduct by the UNAA President must be explained to both the Speaker of the UNAA Council and Board of Trustees Chair on pain of impeachment proceedings being initiated against that President. A member of the UNAA Executive Committee who engages in activities that undermine or have the potential for undermining the interests of the Association shall be

subject to impeachment and possible removal from office.

7.15: REMOVAL: The UNAA Board of Trustees shall have the power to recommend to the UNAA Council the suspension or impeachment with cause any member of the Council and to present the Council’s decision to a meeting of the full members of the Region that is represented by the impeached Member prior to presenting the decision to the next Annual General Meeting of the Association for review and final disposition.

Proposed Amendment: 7.15: REMOVAL: The UNAA Board of Trustees shall have the power to recommend to the UNAA Council the suspension or impeachment with cause of any member of the Council and to present the Council’s decision to a meeting of the full members of the Region that is represented by the impeached Member prior to presenting the decision to the next Annual General Meeting of the Association for review and final disposition. A Member of the UNAA Council, shall be removed from office upon impeachment for failure to attend three consecutive Council meetings without a written explanation to the Speaker of the Council. Similar conduct by the UNAA Council Speaker must be explained to the UNAA President on pain of impeachment proceedings being initiated against that Speaker. A member of the UNAA Council who engages in activities that undermine or have the potential to undermine the interests of the Association shall be subject to impeachment and possible removal from office.

Let’s not forget UNAA has been at these exact crossroads four year ago where there was an impasse between the Executive and UNAABOT over the removal of a member of the council. And as your predecessors were advised, AS THE UNAABOT APPOINTING BODY, MY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE RESERVES THE RIGHTS TO ASK FOR YOUR RESIGNATION SHOULD YOU AND YOUR BOARD MEMBERS CONTINUE TO ABUSE THE UNAA CONSTITUTION FOR PERSONAL GAINS.

As being sworn in on Sunday, September 3rd, 2017, my oath was to protect and defend the UNAA Constitution. Please follow the constitution and pass on such recommendations to the UNAA Council who will then prepare a motion to be voted on by the UNAA membership at the next duly constituted AGM, at the next UNAA convention. Over the last two years, we have seen UNAA rebuild itself, this process is threatened by actions like these. For far so long, we have fought in the trenches without jumping beyond the fray of politics.

As leaders we can not afford to make haste decisions. We have to always think beyond ourselves. This task is not easy but it must be done. I call upon all UNAA leaders, past and present, lets join hands and move this noble organization forward. The next Generation is watching. United we stand, divided we fall.

Sincerely,

Monday S. Atigo, MBA

President and Chief Executive Officer

Ugandan North American Association (UNAA)

