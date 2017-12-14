Uganda Investment Authority, Ugandan Diaspora Network and NBS Television Launch Event Diaspora Partnership

Uganda Investment Authority in conjunction with Uganda Diaspora Network and NBS Television held a press conference at NBS plaza in Kampala 14th December in which they unveiled a new partnership that will see the annual Diaspora business breakfast and gala supported by the investment body and broadcast LIVE by NBS Television.

According to Mr. Joe Kigozi the diaspora forms an important base of their viewership and as chief of strategy at NBS he promised to present more digitized content that will see more Ugandans tuned to NBS through the various platforms provided by the NEXT MEDIA, the parent company of NBS TV.

Ronnie Mayanja the event coordinator expressed gratitude to the Uganda Investment Authority for the vote of confidence and continued support through the years. He promised a bigger and better event in-spite of the competition from those trying to ride off the event seven year success and also appealed to the diaspora to invite those community members on holiday to attend the networking event.

On her part the Director of Communication at Uganda Investment Authority Mrs Sheila Mugyenzi noted that this year the Home is Best summit would not take place in Jinja as earlier communicated but instead the investment body had partnered with Ugandan Diaspora Network to reach more people and reap the benefits of a wider audience via LIVE television coverage.

Dr. Maggie Kigozi, The Patron – Ugandan Diaspora Network encouraged the Diaspora to attend both the business breakfast on Friday December 29th and the awards gala on Saturday 30th December in support of what has now becoming the biggest diaspora homecoming social networking event of the year. Tickets for both events can be obtained at Kampala Serena Hotel gift shop.

For more information about the event highlights call +256773212007 or visit the event website — www.ugandandiaspora.com

